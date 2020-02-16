Breaking News
Ex-teacher indicted after driving into lake with baby in SUV

News
COLUMBUS, Miss. – A former teacher in Mississippi has been indicted on an attempted murder charge after police say she drove into a lake with her 2-year-old daughter in her sport utility vehicle.

Cari Campbell Cullum was recently indicted by a grand jury in Lowndes County. It was not immediately clear whether she is represented by an attorney. Police said she backed her SUV off a boat ramp into Columbus Lock and Dam on Sept. 21.

Cullum had called a friend, and that person was able to pull Cullum and the toddler out of the vehicle. Nobody was injured.

