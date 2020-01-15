Ex-Trump aide Michael Flynn seeks to withdraw guilty plea

FILE – In this July 10, 2018, file photo, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, following a status hearing. Prosecutors won’t call Flynn to testify at the upcoming trial of his former business partner. Court documents unsealed Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in federal court in Alexandria, Va., show prosecutors changed their mind about putting Flynn on the stand at next week’s trial of Bijan Kian. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn has filed court papers to withdraw his guilty plea. He says federal prosecutors acted in “bad faith” and breached their deal with him.

The request comes one week after the Justice Department changed its position on Flynn’s punishment by recommending that he serve up to six months in prison for lying to the FBI during its investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Prosecutors had earlier said Flynn was entitled to avoid prison time because of his extensive cooperation.