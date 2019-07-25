Ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright pleads guilty to murder: BREAKING NEWS

The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty for facilitation to first-degree murder.

Sherra Wright entered the guilty plea during a hearing at the Shelby County Criminal Court in Tennessee.

Lorenzen’s body was found with multiple bullet wounds in a Memphis field in July 2010, after he had been reported missing for 10 days. The gun used to killed Wright was found in a lake at Walnut, Mississippi.

Sherra Wright and co-defendant Billy Turner were charged with first-degree murder and had been scheduled to go to trial Sept. 16.