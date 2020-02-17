Ex-wife of man accused of killing 8 describes 1st shooting

Breaking News
MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) – The ex-wife of a Mississippi man on trial in the shooting deaths of eight people has testified that a sheriff’s deputy became the first victim when he was shot in the face by the man she described as “abusive” and “controlling.”

Sheena May testified Sunday at a courthouse in Magnolia, the Daily Leader newspaper reported. Her ex-husband, 37-year-old Willie Cory Godbolt, is charged with capital murder, accused of first fatally shooting the the sheriff’s deputy who arrived at his in-laws’ home to answer a domestic abuse call in May 2017.

Authorities say three others were killed in that home, and the remaining victims elsewhere. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

