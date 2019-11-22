Excitement surrounds JSU home opener

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– An historic night for Jackson State University as the women’s basketball team hosts Mississippi State University for the first time.

This home opener was no piece of cake.

MSU comes in ranked 10th in the country.

Fans packed Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center as the Tigers took the court against the Bulldogs.

Anticipation has been building for Jackson State’s home opener.

Tanya Alexander who lives in Madison was there for the game. She is a proud Jackson State University alumnus and supporter of the women’s basketball program.

“Mississippi State has a really good team but I really believe that Jackson State is going to pull it off. They have a really good coach, and I think she is going to give them a victory,” said Alexander.

George Gilreath drove over from Brandon and is pulling for Mississippi State. He’s a season ticket holder and will follow the team all over the country. He and his family and friends are excited to be at Jackson State.

“We ran into some JSU guys and they hated to send us home with a loss but we are fairly sure we’re going to win it, but our girls, one thing

sure about Mississippi women, you can pretty much count on them to play hard and get after it and we’re expecting a ‘w,” said Gilbreath.

You could really feel the excitement all around. JSU Media Relations Director LA Warren says the gym can fit up to 8,000 fans and Thursday’s match-up made it nearly full.