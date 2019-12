JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- We have lots of wintry weather here in Mississippi- but so little of it that usually when ice forms or snow falls I grab a camera and start shooting video of it. But just none of it falls on Christmas day. Not usually, anyway.

Maybe I was too obsessed with Christmas when I was a youngster- perhaps I overanalyzed it- but it occurred to me when I was a child that a good many of our favorite Christmas songs don’t have a thing to do with Christmas- but with winter.