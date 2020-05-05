Artist discusses new mural that highlights 4 Jackson icons

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s a new addition to downtown Jackson. A mural honors four iconic figures in Jackson history.

The mural, which is called “Jackson Icons,” is bringing a new type of soul thanks to the artist, Reshonda Perryman, and Visit Jackson.

Perryman works as a graphic designer for Visit Jackson, but in the last three of four years, she’s been more in-tune with painting.

“We talked to one of our friends in tourism, David Lewis, and he told us about this wall. So, we contacted our partners at Capitol Inn, and they said we could, so we went for it,” explained Perryman.

She said she came up with the idea to help highlight the four pillars of Jackson: Civil rights, literature, performance arts and music. Each is represented through four icons: Medgar Evers, Eudora Welty, Thalia Mara and David Banner.

“We wanted to combine a diverse group of people, so that we can cover a gamete of ethnicities, skills, gifts notoriety, everything. We just wanted a lot of people to feel like they could see themselves in the mural.”

People from across the country have seen Perryman’s very first outside mural, including Banner. She is thanking everyone for the support.

“I hope you can enjoy the mural for many years to come. Thank you so much to David Banner. I did receive your message, and it meant the world.”

An official unveiling of the mural will take place in the near future.