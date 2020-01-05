Exclusive: Family honors the life of Erika Hall

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A year after a Pike County mother was stabbed and shot to death by her teenage daughters, loved ones and friends joined together to honor the life she once lived.

Family members gathered at Pleasant Spring Baptist Church in Magnolia for a balloon release to reflect on the memories of Erika Hall.

The 32-year-old mother was loved by many and many say they are still hurting from her untimely death because she was such a great mother.

Earnestine Hall, the aunt and guardian of Ericka Hall said, “We are still in shock. We are still hoping someone will tell us it’s a dream. That she’s still here but it’s not. Most of the family members still can’t talk about It. They can’t even come out today because it’s so hard for them.”

Amariyonna Hall, 14, and her 12-year old sister were arrested last year for killing their mother at their home.

Amaryiona Hall has since been arraigned and indicted in her mom’s murder. Hall has been charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Her sister was arrested and released, but has not been charged.

The aunt says it is a wavering coping battle with the loss of Ericka and dealing with the charges against her two teenage daughters.

“She was a great mom. She wanted the best for her girls. She died trying to provide a life for them. She wanted them to get an education. At the end of the day they are two girls who are lost. I pray god will intervene and save them,” expressed Earnestine.

Ericka Hall leaves behind four children, including a 2-year-old girl.

The trial for Amariyona Hall is set to begin later this month.

This is a developing story.