EXCLUSIVE: FBI warns of hackers in light of a man harassing an 8-year-old girl in her bedroom through ‘Ring’ surveillance

Smart TVs, Refrigerators and other electronic devices opens you up to danger

The FBI is offering new warnings in light of a man hacking into a ‘Ring’ surveillance device that was inside of a little girl’s room .

12 News spoke exclusively to the Assistant Special Agent in charge of the Jackson Division of the FBI.

An 8-year-old in North Mississippi was harassed by a man in her bedroom through a surveillance camera.

Steven Jesen, the Assistant Special Agent in charge at the Jackson field office says be vigilant when bringing in new devices into your home that could increase your vulnerability to being hacked.

“Read the manufacturer’s manual make sure they understand what the settings are recommended and if they don’t understand the device before they hook it up to their home network consult a professional,” he said.

Smart TVs, refrigerators and cameras all are convenient, but the risk remains.

“It makes the home more connected however for every equipment or device that you hook up to your home network it adds layers of vulnerability and not understanding your home system, not understanding your home device how it interfaces with the internet adds avenues for people to exploit,” said Jensen

The FBI recommends that you use tougher passwords to make it harder for hackers to get in.

“Its going to have alpha numeric characters meaning its going to have letters and numbers and maybe special symbols and we recommend individuals creates a password that’s a catch phrase,” he said.

Agents also recommend having a fire wall and dual authentication.

If you feel that you have been improperly exposed or hacked there’s a solution.

Agents say if you’re in immediate danger call 9-1-1 if not you can go to their website fill out a form and the FBI will follow up with you.