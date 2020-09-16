Severe Weather Tools

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

Download 12 News Weather App

Exclusive look into MEMA headquarters in Pearl

News
Posted: / Updated:

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – 12 News was given in an exclusive look inside the largest part of MEMA headquarters in Pearl.

The four-thousand square foot S-E-O-C floor, or the state emergency operations center has newly installed plexiglass. The safety procedures come amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malary White, director of external affairs for MEMA, said, “Another thing and this is actually a very small piece that people don’t realize it, but it has actually helped, we have propped almost all the doors open in our building and that limits people touching handles of doors.”

Anyone who comes into MEMA is required to get their temperature scanned as their first act of defense.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories