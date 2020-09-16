Exclusive look into MEMA headquarters in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – 12 News was given in an exclusive look inside the largest part of MEMA headquarters in Pearl.

The four-thousand square foot S-E-O-C floor, or the state emergency operations center has newly installed plexiglass. The safety procedures come amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malary White, director of external affairs for MEMA, said, “Another thing and this is actually a very small piece that people don’t realize it, but it has actually helped, we have propped almost all the doors open in our building and that limits people touching handles of doors.”

Anyone who comes into MEMA is required to get their temperature scanned as their first act of defense.

LATEST STORIES: