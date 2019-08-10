Exclusive: Man detained by ICE speaks with 12 News

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV)- In a 12 News exclusive, a Mississippi man says he is still in shock after being detained by ICE agents who raided Peco Foods in Canton Wednesday.

Homeland Security officials say agents executed a federal search warrant on a total of seven businesses, looking for undocumented workers- In total, around 680 of them were detained.

Juan Garcia said he had just finished his shift when the agents showed up.

“All I seen was flicks and 223’s,” Garcia said.

“They had the handguns out. They had them out. Is this real? I didn’t think it was really real at the time, but I was just thinking about how they treated me and my coworkers- everyone who works together. We are all friends.”

Garcia said he was able to prove his citizenship to agents, but his father is currently detained in Natchez.

