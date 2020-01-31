Exclusive: Mississippi’s first family sits down with 12 News

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s new first family sat down with 12 News’ Byron Brown for their first sit-down interview.

Governor Tate Reeves and First Lady Elee Reeves have only been on the job for less than three weeks. They’re getting used to the Governor’s Mansion in Jackson.

“We’ve been painting. So, we just kind of just got finished painting the rooms and the family kind of apartment. We’ve been boxing up stuff at home. One thing Maddie is really worried about is if there’s going to be enough for the American Girl dolls, the Barbies and all of her stuff. So, we’re still in the process of, we’re not here yet but hopefully soon,” said Elee.

For a while, the first family will be going back and forth from their Flowood home until they get settled. There will be a lot of attention on making sure their three daughters adjust to this new lifestyle.

“So, really this is all that they’ve ever known is having a dad that is involved in politics and having a mom that works full time and also prioritizes them and prioritizes their events. But I will tell you it’s going to be challenging. It’s been a long time since we’ve had kids live in the Governor’s Mansion in our state,” said Tate.

It’s a challenge the new first family is ready to take on. The First Lady said she’ll continue to work full time and hasn’t decided on her platform yet, but she has a lot of ideas.

“I don’t have a platform or project yet. I volunteer a lot in the community. I serve on a lot of boards. There are a zillion things that are near and dear to my heart that I would like to help further. Of course, I would like to focus on children. But you know, Mississippi as a whole has so many tons of great causes, so I just look forward to figuring out a way I can jump on board to do those as well,” explained Elee.

“We want to be a Governor and First Lady for all of Mississippi,” said Tate. “We want to work to make Mississippi an even better place.”

The Governor and First Lady met in college and have been together ever since, but it wasn’t a typical romance.

“He majored in economics, and I majored in business. But we were both taking a financial management class, and Tate showed me how to use the financial calculator. So, we laughed we had a very nerdy romance,” said Elee.

Their romance has carried them through several campaigns, landing them in the Governor’s Mansion.

You can watch the second part of the interview Friday night at 6:00 on 12 News. The Governor will talk about his decision to close Unit 29 at Parchman.