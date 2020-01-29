Exclusive: Neighbors react to double murder in Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – After a double murder at an Edwards apartment complex, neighbors said they are frightened about the suspect who is still wanted by police.

One neighbor lived right next door to the victims. She said people at Brandon Arms Apartments are still in shock about Sunday’s double murder.

The victims have been identified as 27-year-old Djuana Robinson and 57-year-old Michael Lawson. According to investigators, they were shot and killed inside unit one. Authorities said the suspect kicked down the door and shot the two victims before running away.

“It’s actually just shocking. I’m use to her peeping out the door, at least coming outside. To know they aren’t there anymore, is just unreal,” said a neighbor.

Three children were inside the apartment when the shooting happened. They were not injured.

“It was so sad the children had to go through that. That the oldest one had to endure that. It leaves kids traumatized. Now these kids have to live without their mom,” stated a neighbor.

Edwards Police and Hinds County deputies are looking for 19-year-old Justin “Bobo” Mosley in connection to the shooting. He’s wanted on one count of capital murder and one count of murder.

“We are actively seeking him for arrest. We’ve got a number of units working on that. It’s only a matter time before we catch him, but I’d like for him to just turn himself in,” said Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance.

At this time, authorities do not know the motive for the shooting. Neighbors claim Robinson and Mosley had a history.

If you know where Mosley is, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.