Exclusive: Rapper Yo Gotti speaks on Mississippi prisons conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the past several months, 12 News has covered the conditions at Parchman and other prisons in Mississippi.

Since the start of the year, there have been more than 20 inmate deaths in Mississippi prisons.

In an exclusive interview, 12’s Lanaya Lewis spoke to rapper Yo Gotti who’s helping represent dozens of inmates.

Hip-hop artists Yo-Gotti and Jay Z, along with Team Roc stepped to the forefront to represent more than 150 inmates who feel they’re being treated like animals in prison.

In the interview, Yo Gotti said, “I think for anybody to see the images and the videos is almost like unbelievable.”

The group filed two lawsuits against the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Yo Gotti said, “It’s 23 deaths. We don’t understand why it’s not a state of emergency in Mississippi. We calling for the public big million dollar companies like …….. who supposed to be buying the food and have the contracts to provide the medical for these prisons. Like why they not doing it? Why they not held responsible?”

Gotti said their legal team is hard at work to get justice for the inmates and this is just the beginning of their movement for change.

12 News reached out to the Interim MDOC Commissioner for comments on inmate movement, but he was not available.

We also spoke to Vicksburg mayor George Flaggs about the commissioner search. He said they had more than 50 applicants and a final three should be handed to the governor by the end of this month.