Exclusive: Surprise visit turns deadly for Yazoo City man

YAZOO CITY, Miss.(WJTV) – Green and orange balloons filled the night sky as a final goodbye to Westavious Harris .

He decided to make a surprise visit home from Texas during his high school’s homecoming over the weekend.

But before he was able to see his family, he was caught in the cross fire of someone else’s fight outside of Bottoms Up nightclub in Yazoo City.

A friend at the vigil described Harris as a person, “He was just so cool… you know laid-back, cool. That’s my main man. We were with each other every day, and we never missed a day without each other.”

Harris’ family said he was known as someone who loved kids, and had promised to take his nieces and nephews out for a day of fun Sunday.

“He was just an innocent bystander. Whoever they were aiming for they didn’t get him they got my cousin instead… but they need to put the guns down, put your fists up with something,” Sheree Harris pleaded. “Somebody knows something…”

Police have not named any suspects in the case, but the community has made it clear there needs to be a change in Yazoo City.