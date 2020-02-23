12 News Exclusive: Veteran takes first steps in new prosthetic legs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You may remember the story of Jerry Holliman, a Vietnam and Iraq war veteran who lost his legs in battle and gained a pair of prosthetic legs only for it to be repossessed.

Veteran Jerry Holliman was heartbroken when his prosthetic legs were taken away to be altered. After the legs made its return, he was left with improper adjustments that forced him not to wear it.

Well now, the survivor of two wars and a double amputee has the perfect legs to walk on again.

Holliman arrived to the VA Hospital Friday afternoon to try on the new pair, and it was there he experienced a life-changing moment– the veteran stood up and took his first steps after waiting two long years.

“It’s something different. It’s like a kid with a toy at Christmas Time. I haven’t experienced this in two years and it’s just a positive step to be able to stand up and walk again and be more independent,” expressed Holliman.

The medical center provided Holliman with his prosthetic legs free of charge.

“At first I didn’t know what to expect, now it’s a new beginning,” he said.

A new beginning not just for his legs, but his life. The veteran will now live independently at his home in Hattiesburg away from the veterans’ home in Collins.