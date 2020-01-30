Exclusive: Videos show alleged abuse at Madison County daycare

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two videos allegedly recorded from inside a Madison County daycare show how a teacher mistreated infants and toddlers.

The videos were sent to 12 News by a person who recorded the incidents from surveillance video in Little Footprints Learning Center in Madison. One video showed an infant being tossed in a blanket.

Several parents said they had no idea the alleged abuse was going on. The teacher was allegedly fired from the center.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating the videos and claims. The Mississippi State Department of Health is also investigating a violation claim at the daycare and are working with law enforcement.