Expected heavy rain causes concern about water levels at Oktibbeha County Lake

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The possibility of more heavy rainfall this week has caused concern about the water levels at the Oktibbeha County Lake.

EMA Director Kristen Campanella said it’s possible by Wednesday the lake level will return to the same level of concern from January, before pumps were installed.- Advertisement –

Campanella said levels could even possibly exceed from where it was in January.

The area around the lake remains under a watch status.

If a mandatory evacuation is issued, law enforcement will ride through affected areas with lights and sirens to alert residents. Officials have also requested the Red Cross shelter be reopened as a precautionary measure.

County officials plan to continue to monitor the lake throughout the week and will update as conditions change.