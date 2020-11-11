Experts explain how to have safe Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Your Thanksgiving can still have turkey, cranberry sauce and sweet potatoes this year, but the CDC is hoping that we find alternatives to traditional large family celebrations for everyone’s safety.

Dr. Timothy Quinn agrees. He said that it’s best not to intermingle with extended family or friends.

“The worst thing right now is to mix households,” Dr. Quinn said. “We need to stay separated, that will help to keep us safe. If you bring people in such as children and young people who may be asymptomatic, they could be potentially exposed to grandma and grandpa.”

He has a solution in mind for anyone with particularly big families.

“They can even do Zoom where they have a computer set up on the table and one family and another family and many families can correspond,” Dr. Quinn said. “But the worst thing is to mix households.”

Elizabeth Thigpen, of Madison, said this year her family will be celebrating in a small group of seven people and that they’ll be very cautious both before and during Thanksgiving.

“We gotta keep living our lives,” Thigpen said. “As long as we follow precaution and take steps to make sure that we stay healthy, we can still live our lives and do it in the safest way possible.”

She said they’ll be following the CDC’s guidelines as well.

“We should be able to spread out,” Thigpen said. “While we’re even at the house, we’ll make sure we’re washing our hands quite often, social distancing in the house when we can and not sitting on top of each other.”

The CDC recommends that if you absolutely must attend another gathering, bring your own utensils and food to minimize the spread of germs.

