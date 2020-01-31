FAA staff and tour co. ties alleged after 3 chopper crashes

WASHINGTON (AP) – The chairman of a key Senate committee is asking the Transportation Department’s Inspector General to investigate misconduct allegations at the Hawaii field office of the Federal Aviation Administration.
They involve an allegedly close relationship between an FAA manager and a helicopter tour company involved in three crashes during the past two years.
Commerce Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, says in a letter that a whistle blower reported the allegations to the committee staff.
Three people were killed in one of the crashes, which happened in April of last year.