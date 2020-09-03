Face mask giveaway and voter registration drive at Jackson church

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, September 6, Hyde Park Victory Church in Jackson will host a mask giveaway and voter registration drive.
The event will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Lunch plates will be provided to guests while supplies last.
Pastor Johnathan Sanders said, “Our church family believes during this special time we are dealing with that everyone needs to be safe by practicing social distancing and wearing their masks.”
