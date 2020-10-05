Face masks encouraged, not required for Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Preparations for the Mississippi State Fair are underway, which will start at 5:00 p.m. on October 7, 2020. Hannah East, with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, said face masks will not be required for fairgoers, but face masks are encouraged.

According to organizers, 90 percent of the preparations were underway on Monday. The rides, livestock show and food are what brings people to the fair year after year. Visitors can expect several new attractions to the Mississippi State Fair, including 10 new rides.

“We have 10 because no one else is having a state fair, so we’re getting their new rides,” explained Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

He continued, “The first time ever in the brand new Trade Mart, an agriculture expo, antique tractor show and our Genuine Mississippi store, where you can buy products grown raised crafted to make right here in Mississippi.”

The commissioner said they’re ready to go on despite COVID-19 concerns.

“After every ride as the passengers get off, the rides will be wiped off and sanitized. And twice a day, the complete ride will be misted with a disinfectant.”

Officials said they’ve been working hard to design a fair that will keep attendees safe, while providing a fun experience for families.

“Once the fair gets here, we’re supposed to be wearing the masks, putting up the plexiglass, so we’re social distancing,” said Chandra D’avy, who will work the Malone’s Taffy booth.

The Mississippi State Fair runs Wednesday, October 7, through Sunday, October 18, with a gate admission price of $5.00 per person and parking $5.00 per car. Children under the age of six are admitted free of charge. Enjoy free admission weekdays 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: