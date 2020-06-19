Facing growing pressure to change state flag, lawmakers consider adopting second official flag or letting voters decide

BY BOBBY HARRISON AND GEOFF PENDER

JACKSON, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI TODAY) – As pressure mounts to change the state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, legislative leaders spent the day Friday discussing several options, including adopting a second official state flag or letting voters decide the current flag’s fate.

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, as well as top ranking lawmakers on both sides of the building, met to discuss the issue on Thursday, according to several people with direct knowledge of the meeting.

Multiple sources on Friday told Mississippi Today that one option lawmakers are considering is some type of referendum to allow a vote of the people on the issue. The exact details of that potential referendum, including when the vote would occur and what exactly would be placed on the ballot, remain undecided.

A second option being discussed is a possible two-flag solution. In the past, some legislators have discussed retaining the current flag but also officially adopting another banner. Under that approach, governmental entities could then choose to decide which banner to display.

The two-flag option received public support on Thursday from Gov. Tate Reeves, who would have to sign any legislation that passed in coming days.

You can read the full story on Mississippi Today's website.

