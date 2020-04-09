Failing to properly dispose personal protective equipment will hurt the environment: Keep Jackson Beautiful

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Keep Jackson Beautiful says for all Jackson residents and visitors to properly dispose of cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE), including used sanitizing wipes, masks, and plastic gloves.

“We have been seeing more and more wipes, gloves, and other related items being left behind in grocery store and pharmacy parking lots as well as on our streets and walking trails,” said Heather Ivery, Executive Director of Keep Jackson Beautiful.

“It’s important that proper trash disposal be adhered to, given the COVID-19 virus, she said. “These materials are being used to protect us from possible contamination from COVID-19. If they are not disposed of properly, we are risking the spread of this life-threatening virus.”