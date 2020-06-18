Fair Food Festival held at Mississippi State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Fair Food Festival is being held throughout the weekend at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

North American Midway Entertainment is selling fair foods and offering rides to attendees daily from Thursday, June 18 until Sunday, June 21.

Patrick Hadley, who is a Concessions Manager, said safety measures are being enforced by allowing customers to serve themselves.

“We just let people come and have their fix of fair food. The good health corn dogs and healthy funnel cakes and fresh squeezed lemonade. It’s delicious.”

Hadley said events like this draws a crowd and has potential to spread COVID-19, so they are taking precautions.

“We have all kinds of sanitation stations. We have tents with picnic tables, we do social distancing. So we’re trying to be as safe as possible, but I think that if people want their fix of fair food, this is the place to come.”

Cabrenna Branes said it’s just nice to get out of the house and hopefully have something to look forward to.

“Hopefully [the fair] will come back to Mississippi, but it’s really not a guarantee with the coronavirus. So hopefully it does,” said Branes.

Sanitizer will be located at all entrances. Face masks are also encouraged, but not required.

