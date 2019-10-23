JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- October 21-25, 2019 is Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi.

The National Weather Service, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and other organizations are informing the public about severe weather safety.

The purpose of Mississippi Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week is to provide people with the knowledge necessary to protect their lives when severe weather threatens,

Florence Elementary School and other Mississippi schools conducted tornado drills with students, staff, and administration.