Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- October 19-23, 2020 is Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi.

The National Weather Service, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and other organizations are informing the public about severe weather safety.

The purpose of Mississippi Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week is to provide people with the knowledge necessary to protect their lives when severe weather threatens.

The daily topics during the week are as follows:

Monday: Warning Reception

Tuesday: Severe Thunderstorms

Wednesday: Tornadoes

Thursday: Flash Floods

Friday: Winter Weather

