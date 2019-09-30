Fallen Brookhaven officers remembered on death anniversary

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – One year ago North Sixth Street was filled with investigators and bullet casings after Patrolman James White and Corporal Zach Moak were shot and killed in the line of duty.

Their family, friends and members of the Brookhaven community gathered in front of the police department to remember the tragic day.

People wore black and blue ribbons, and set flowers on the cars and memorial bench in honor of the two officers. Symbolizing the community is still holding together as one.

Vicki Moak, mother of Zach Moak spoke to 12 News’ Lanaya Lewis. She said, “When James was shot, Zach didn’t back down. He was pulling him to safety. And so he showed his bravery that day, and how much he loved what he did.“

The legacy of White and Moak can now be seen around Brookhaven. Instead of retiring both vehicles driven by the officers, their names have been placed on the back side of the vehicles.

As for Zach’s car, Vicki says she knows the officer who drives it. A recent trip in the patrol car showed her son is always riding as a passenger, as if he never left.

“I rode with him not too long ago when we had somebody deliver a flag, and I met him out, and I rode in it… and he has pictures and things of Zach all in that car. He said he rides with me very night.”

Through her tragedy, Vicki is helping other families who’s lost loved ones in the line of duty. Warriors of the Badge foundation is providing financial help. Vicki explained the name was inspired by Brookhaven Police Chief Collins, who described White and Moak as “warriors.” The design was created her other son.

“If I got a bill I got to pay, I can. If I want to take it and get away, they can go and do whatever they want to do We just wanted to let them know we remember their fallen officer, we love them, and that we’ll be there for them.”

