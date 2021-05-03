Fallen law enforcement officers honored with Brookhaven post office dedication

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Congressman Michael Guest honored the lives of three fallen law enforcement officers with the dedication of Deputy Donald William Durr, Corporal Zach Moak, and Patrolman James White Memorial Post Office in Brookhaven.

The dedication ceremony included the unveiling of a commemorative plaque to be displayed at the post office at 201 West Cherokee Street, Brookhaven.

“In the years ahead, this post office – and part of Highway 51 – will serve as reminders of the brave service rendered by Deputy Durr, Corporal Moak, and Patrolman White,” Hyde-Smith said. “I know I will think of them each time I see this building or drive on that highway. I will think of their sacrifice and their families’ sacrifice. And I hope that these reminders cause each of us to redouble our commitment to supporting our law enforcement heroes.”

“These men are American heroes, heroes who followed the creed and knowingly placed themselves in harm’s way, not for fame or money, but because of their commitment to ensuring the well-being of their friends and family. We will not forget their efforts to strengthen our community and to create a safer place for those they loved to live, worship, and raise a family. With this memorial, we will always remember the selfless example they set in service to their fellow man,” Guest said.

Durr, 36, was killed while responding to a domestic dispute on May 27, 2017. A veteran law enforcement officer, he previously served with the Brookhaven Police Department.

White, 35, and Moak, 31, lost their lives in a standoff on September 29, 2018.