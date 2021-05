JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fallen tree blocked a South Jackson road on Sunday.

The incident happened on Cooper Road near Sykes Road. The tree blocked both lanes of traffic.

JUST IN: Cooper Rd. In South Jackson is blocked off by the Sykes Rd. Intersection due to a tree falling from a front yard over both lanes. Please seek alternate routes. @JacksonMSPolice just arrived on scene. #FocusedOnYou pic.twitter.com/OsaCNrB0eU — Alex Love (@AlexLoveWJTV) May 16, 2021

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route until crews can remove the tree.