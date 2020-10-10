Severe Weather Tools

Fallen tree traps man inside apartment in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Delta has brought some nasty and windy conditions to Natchez, causing trees to be knocked over. One tree fell onto a man’s apartment on St. Catherine Street, trapping him inside.

The neighbor of the man said she called 911 when she realized the man was unable to get out.

Fire officials told us the man was not injured. They said the man will be taking to a relative’s or friend’s house. If not to someone’s home, he will be taken to a safe room until the storm passes through.

