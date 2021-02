NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An Adams County family was trapped inside after a tree fell on their house, according to Sheriff Travis Patten.

Sheriff Travis Patten said the incident happened Wednesday afternoon at 135 Auburn Avenue in Natchez, due to weather conditions.

A few houses down, a carport also toppled on a truck and a car.

Authorities tell us, no injuries. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/kdXE1rqOCb — Thao Ta (@ThaoTaTV) February 17, 2021

There were no injuries reported.