Fallen Trooper John Harris laid to rest behind everlasting public support

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – On this day being laid to rest, the people of Madison took the family of Trooper John Harris in as their own when they lined the streets leading to the Natchez Trace Cemetery.

It was an inspirational site, but many in Madison and the law enforcement communities would expect to give one of their own a final salute of blessings for his sacrifice protecting Mississippi.

Those who knew Trooper John Harris recalled him never being considered off duty because he always went out of his way anytime to help people.

“Several years back when I was going through a difficult situation in life, he was always there for me when I needed him,” Shae Ford of Madison shared with us. “And always answered my questions and was always there when I texted him to answer my questions. He was always on duty.”

Hours before his body arrived for burial at the Natchez Trace Cemetery, people lined the sidewalk waving flags, holding signs sympathizing with the family as the whole community mourns the loss of Trooper Harris.

“I knew instantly it was him because we had talked about the dangers of Highway 16 before,” Ford added. “And I use to leave him notes on his car when I would see it telling him to be safe. He knew it was always me because we would text and talk about it.”

“To support the law enforcement because they are such a blessing in our world today,” Ruth Wadley of Madison said. “And they deserve a lot more attention with respect than they’re getting.”

Harris was well known by many colleagues from different agencies. Families of other authorized personnel in attendance emphasized you never know when they leave for work it might be the last time you see the officer you call dad, mom, son, daughter, or friend.

“Just prayers for protection and to watch over him as he goes to protect others and leaves us at home,” Macey Wilson, daughter of a Madison County Investigator stated. “But it’s definitely scary with all the chaos and some people not supporting the blue when he goes out.”

While the investigation into the deadly crash off Highway 16 continues, people advise all drivers to proceed with caution and move over when they see law enforcement making a traffic stop.

The Go Fund Me Page created to help the wife and two children of Trooper Harris pay for funeral costs and other expenses losing him has reached its first goal of $30,000, surpassing $40,000 Tuesday night. To donate you can click here.