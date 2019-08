Famers prep for Pretty Cow Competition

THE NESHOBA COUNTY FAIR IS KNOWN AS THE “LARGEST HOUSE PARTY”. MANY THINGS FROM FAIR FOOD, FUN, GAMES, POLITICS, AND COMPETITIONS WITH THE 4-H DEPARTMENT.

“We have dairy exhibitors from all over the state”. Latrell Stokes said.

AN INTERESTING WAY FOR DAIRY FARMERS TO PARTICIPATE IS BE APART OF WHAT IS KNOWN FOR THE “PRETTY COW” COMPETITION.



LATRELL STOKES AND HER SON PARTICIPATES IN THE LIVESTOCK PORTION ANNUALLY. THIS YEAR, THE STOKES FAMILY USED ONE OF THEIR COWS NAMED “DONUT”. WITH ABOUT ONE THOUSAND DIFFERENT TYPES OF COWS, DONUT IS WHAT IS KNOWN A “JERSEY COW”.



SHE’S BEEN IN COMPETITION FOR CLOSE TO FIVE YEARS NOW AND WILL ALSO BE COMPETING IN THE FOUR-YEAR-OLD JERSEY CLASS.