Coast Guard suspends search for remaining Seacor Power crewmembers

The capsized lift boat Seacor Power is seen seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, April 18, 2021. The vessel capsized during a storm on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

CUT OFF, La. (AP) — Relatives of crew members who were on a lift boat that capsized off Louisiana last week said they have been told by authorities that another body has been found as the search for the remaining eight people who were on the vessel.

On Monday, the Coast Guard announced it suspended its search for the remaining missing crewmembers.

“We extend our appreciation to everyone who volunteered to assist during the search effort. Suspending a search is one of the toughest decisions the Coast Guard has to make,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “Our crews searched continuously over the past six days with the hope of bringing the missing crewmembers home to their loved ones. I would like to extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to the families, friends and loved ones–all those impacted by this terrible tragedy. I know that this is an immensely difficult time for you all, and for the entire maritime community.”

A total of 19 people were on board the boat when it capsized Tuesday in rough seas about eight miles (13 kilometers) off the Louisiana coast. Six were rescued that same day, five bodies have been recovered and rescuers are still searching for the remaining eight.

Officials have been updating the family members twice daily with how the search has been going but have released little information to the public about their continuous search since announcing divers found two bodies inside the ship Friday night.