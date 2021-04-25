Families participate in Stop the Violence March in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Families hit the streets to send a message about violence on Sunday. They walked from the state capitol to city hall.

Families of gun violence victims in Jackson left their pain as they walked hand in hand with city officials in what they call a war against violence. People involved in the march said they want peace, closure, and for others to give information or turn themselves in so that those that have loss their lives don’t die in vain.

One father said his son was shot on his way home from a job interview.

“The people that had just hired him couldn’t t believe it. They just was blown away that something like this could happen to him. They were speechless just didn’t know what to say, they spoke highly of him how mannerable how nice how accommodating he was and they had hired him,” said the father of murder victim Justin McNeal.