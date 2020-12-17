Families receive Toys for Tots Christmas packages

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — With just over a week until Christmas, some families are relying on organizations with Toys for Tots to help play the role of Santa Claus.

On Thursday, people were able to pick up their designated presents for the children. The line stretched around Office Park Plaza a few times.

Minister Nancy Gaynor said that the pandemic cannot stand in the holiday season’s way.

“At a time with covid-19 going on it’s so critical that we make sure the children can have some joy,” Minister Gaynor said.

If you’d like to contribute to Toys for Tots later in the week, please reach out to Minister Gaynor for more information via email, asatagaynor@yahoo.com.

