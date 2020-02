CARTHAGE, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms swept through the metro on Wednesday, destroying some mobile homes in Carthage.

One family has been going through the remains of their home, but there’s not much left to salvage. They decided to burn the rest of it because it’s easier to do that than dispose of it.

Allison Ellis said the family is thankful no one was hurt. “We’re just blessed to be here really. We can replace all this stuff, we can’t replace ourselves,” she explained.