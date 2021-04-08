Families reunite at State Veterans Home in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, families reunited at the State Veterans Home in Jackson. Residents were able to see their family members for full visitation for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

MSVA has provided scheduled visits for families during a three-day window. With certain COVID-19 restrictions still in place, only two family members per resident were allowed.

An emotional reunion at the State Veterans Home in Jackson, MS.



Residents hugged, teared up, and laughed as they were reunited with their families since the pandemic.



It's been over a year since Kayla was able to hug her father. @MSVetAffairs @WJTV pic.twitter.com/MXS435hz3S — Thao Ta (@ThaoTaTV) April 8, 2021

“Keeping our residents safe has been our number one priority during the pandemic,” said Mississippi Veterans Affairs (MSVA) Executive Director Stacey Pickering. “But I can truly say that bringing families back together was right there atop the list as well. Our team members go home every day and see their loved ones face to face in the same space. Our residents and their families have not had that opportunity for over a year. And we have done everything in our power to make this moment as safe as possible.”

MSVA will also reopen other State Veterans Homes in Mississippi. The homes in Kosciusko and Oxford will open next week.