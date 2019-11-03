Families say farewell to deployed soldiers

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- A goodbye ceremony was held at Morrison Baptist Church in Clinton for soldiers who are being deployed overseas to Kuwait.

Families and loved ones gathered at the send-off to say their final farewells. For some soldiers, it will be their first time taking orders out of the country.

Love, hugs, and tears were shared amongst the families as they tried to stay hopeful and remain positive about loved ones’ safe travels overseas and their safe return back home.

The Army troops will be leaving tonight for Kuwait.



