Families upset over vandalism and destruction at Jackson cemetery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several families are crying for help as the conditions of Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park Cemetery continue to decline.

Faye Blaylock buried her parents at the cemetery almost 10 years ago. She said they deserve better. “The cemetery is a restful place for the deceased people and they should not be done like this. We’ve been battling this since 2003. It’s wrong, it’s just wrong.”

Butch Inabnet said andalism and safety are a big concern. “We might have problems with the vagrants and stuff… and that’s something were going to have to take up with the city of Jackson, but he’s not doing his job to make sure our loved ones are being taken care of.”

Melinda Young has been fighting for change since 2002. She said she chose the property because it was a beautiful and well kept place. She said it’s hard visiting her son, knowing the conditions of the grounds.

Inabnet said he said planning to move his parents to another location, but the owner says he will charge him thirty-seven-hundred dollars per family member to dig them up.

12 News reached out to the cemetery owner for a comment and has not heard back.