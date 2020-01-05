Family continues to search for Jackson man missing since New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Family and friends are searching for a missing relative who they have not seen since the night of New Year’s Eve.

Christopher Jones was leaving out of his home around midnight Tuesday to meet with friends and celebrate the new year.

The family says later on New Year’s Day, the motorcycle that Jones rode on leaving out was returned home, however, he was nowhere to be found.

Only rumors about his possible whereabouts have been heard by family members, but none have been confirmed. They also shared that it is usual for Jones to just disappear.

“If he’s out there and he sees this, we are looking for you, come home. Call us, or something. It’s rough because it’s not like him to just leave and not come back and then he’s always on his bike. His bike has come back, but he hasn’t came back, so it’s making us wonder was really going on with him,” said his sister, Christy Smith.

This is a developing story.