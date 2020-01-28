Family Dollar armed robbery suspect arrested in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Vicksburg Police Department captured an armed robbery suspect in less than three hours after committing the crime.

At 8:02 am, officers responded to the Family Dollar Store at 1305 Mission 66. According to VPD, the complainant reported that a black male subject wearing a black hoodie displayed a handgun and took the money from the cash register.

The suspect got away in a gray 2018 Honda Sport.

Vicksburg police said around 10:30 am, investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department spotted the suspect vehicle at 1418 South Street.

Kalif Jones, 22, was arrested at his home and charged with one count of Armed Robbery.

Jones will appear in the Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday for his arraignment.