Family enjoys beach despite weather on the coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A family visiting the Gulf Coast from Arkansas said they are not letting Cristobal ruin their time at the beach. On Monday, they spent their time in windy conditions collecting seashells.

“We love storms, but this the first time we have ever seen a tropical storm or been in something like this,” said Stacy Moore.

Cristobal weakened into a tropical depression Monday morning.

