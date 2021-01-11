Family enjoys first snow in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While most people in Mississippi have seen snow occasionally throughout the years, others experienced it for the first time on Monday.

Ebana Early, her daughter and her brother, Desmond Simms, traveled from New Orleans to Jackson just to see the snow. Simms is a Belhaven student, who like his sister and niece, had never seen snow before.

“It is a good memory. I am going to make sure I get lots of pictures and recordings. Yeah, she is going to get sick afterwards, but it is worth it.”

For Early’s daughter, her favorite part of the snow is throwing snowballs at her mom and uncle.

