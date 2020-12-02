Family escapes house fire in Rankin County

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – In Rankin County, a family has been displaced after their home went up in flames early Wednesday morning. The house fire happened on Lakeway Drive.

Rankin County Emergency Operations Center Director Mike Word said the family woke up to the sound of their fire alarms going off around 4:30 a.m., which in turn, saved their lives.

Word said once the family heard the alarms they were able to grab a few essential items and make it out safely. When emergency crews arrived the fire had already spread through the roof and being a three story home, it made it difficult for crews to go inside for risk of their safety.

Word said in these cold temperatures, more people are lighting fires in the fire place, but if it’s not done correctly, it could be detrimental.

“There are so many dangers when you try to heat your home if its not done correctly, so if you’re going to burn a fire in the fire place, obviously you need to call some one and have it inspected. We believe that’s what happened on this case here it got into the chimney then exited out and got into the attic.

The victims’ pastor said their church family and even the neighborhood has already rallied around them in the tragic time.

