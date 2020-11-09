Family escapes overnight house fire in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — A family is thankful to be alive after escaping their burning home Sunday night.

Jeremy and Julie Rayburn, along with their daughter, were in the bed when loud noises that “sounded like fireworks” woke them up.

Rayburn checked out the scene and saw flames through his kitchen window and he, his family and their dog escaped the home.

Meanwhile, their neighbor saw the fire from across the yard and called 911 at 11:00 p.m. on November 8.

M&M, Glade, Powers, Sandersville and Rustin volunteer fire departments responded to the home at 44 Woodside Drive and found half the single story home engulfed in flames.

After an immediate offensive attack, firefighters were able to control and ultimately extinguish the blaze.

The home sustained major damage.

Jones County Sheriff’s Officer and Dixie Electric Power Association also responded.

The fire is believed to have started in the carport area of the home and appeared to be accidental.

LATEST STORIES: