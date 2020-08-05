Coronavirus Information

Family, friends gather to honor Demarkis Kelly

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Family and friends of Demarkis Kelly honored him with a vigil on Erie Street where he was killed. They lit candles and said prayers.

He left behind two children and had a daughter on the way.

The family says his friend shot him July 31. Police arrested 20-year-old Christian Dyre in connection to the shooting.

