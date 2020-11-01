Family, friends honor the life of W.C. Gorden

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several people showed up to Jackson State University on Saturday to celebrate the life of Coach W.C. Gorden.

“Jackson state has not been the same since coach left in 1991.”

And many remember Gorden as a man who led by example.

“This man lived a life that was a blessing and if we only lived what he matriculated to us in his words to be the very best we can be then that’s all. Coach Gorden you’ve done a great job.”

Family and friends said there was nothing he loved more than his family.

“Vivian, no man ever loved a wife as much as Coach loved you. Craig , you and Robin he loved to but I want all of you to know the apple of his eye were those granddaughters.”

Gorden’s children and grandchildren also spoke about the influence he had on their lives.

“Pops made us tough he made us men.”

“The love I have for sports, for football, it comes from you.”

“He pretty much was the epitome of what it means to be a strong black man who loves his family loves his community and loves the people around him. Knows how to show love and treats everybody equally he is exactly what I want to be.”

No matter what role he played in people’s lives, everyone agrees that he will be missed and there will never be another W.C. Gorden.

