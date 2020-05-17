Family holds balloon release for woman killed by ex-boyfriend

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV)- The family of Pheonecia Ratliff held a balloon release to honor her life in which they cherished so much.

Her mother Susan Brisco says that her daughter was the sweetest person she ever met and she thanks God for giving her 23 years spent with her.

Along with family, friends also gathered to pay tribute and remember Ratliff’s life.

Comelia Walker, one of her sorrority sisters of Zeta Phi Beta, says it has been a tough reality to face.

“It was so hard to except this knowing that she was a very determined young lady. She was a very influential young lady to her sister and even to myself,”

Walker also said spoke about her positive attitude and the love she had for so many.

“She never gave up easily and she loved us just as much as we love her and now it’s just so hard right now to except this because we know that she was one of the innocent ones. She was so innocent, she was so sweet and she was always to herself.”

Pheonecia Ratliff was a mother and was set to graduate in December with a degree in Childhood Education.